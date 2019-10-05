KCC Provide Update On Traffic Management Plans In Maynooth.

Kildare County Council say a full Split Cycle Offset Optimisation Technique (SCOOT) revalidation was carried out on the Urban Traffic Control (UTC) system in Maynooth in late 2017 early 2018.

It was carried out as recommended under the Maynooth Traffic Management Plan and a report was issued to the Maynooth Municipal District members.

Following a motion proposed by Cllr. Naoise Ó Cearúil, KCC say it plans to carry out another review of the UTC system in Maynooth following the construction of the Moyglare Link Road/School Campus on the Moyglare Road when new traffic patterns in the town emerge.

They say it would not be beneficial to review the UTC system until these works are completed.

They also stated it should be noted that until infrastructural works as identified under the Maynooth Traffic Management Plan are implemented, the traffic situation will not improve in the Maynooth environs given the expansion of the town/increased traffic volumes etc.