190 Applications For The Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan Assessed In Kildare.

The Housing Agency provides a central support service which assesses applications for the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan on behalf of local authorities and makes recommendations to the authorities to approve or refuse applications.

Housing Agency recommendations are then considered by the Credit Committee in each local authority, which issues loan approvals.

Applications where further information is requested are not tracked.

Minister Eoghan Murphy asked the Agency to compile figures on the numbers of valid applications that it has assessed and recommended to approve/decline since the scheme begun.

From 1st February 2018 to the end of September 2019, the Housing Agency had assessed 4,910 applications.

Of these, it had recommended 2,585 for approval and 2,325 for decline

In Kildare, 190 applications were assessed, 100 recommended to approve and 90 recommended to decline.