KCC's Environment Section To Attend A Meeting To Outline Position On Derelict Sites Within Clane-Maynooth MD.

The Environment Section of Kildare County Council is to attend an in committee meeting either after the Clane-Maynooth MD meeting in November or before the December meeting to outline it's current position on derelict sites within the Municipal District.

It comes following calls from Cllr. Paul Ward that the Department deliver a presentation/update to members on the derelict sites within the Municipal District at the next municipal district meeting, to include all the steps undertaken since the last presentation to tackle these particular sites and what are the next steps to be undertaken.

The motion was discussed at a meeting on Friday.