Saturday Favourites

6pm - 9pm

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC's Environment Section To Attend A Meeting To Outline Position On Derelict Sites Within Clane-Maynooth MD.

: 10/05/2019 - 11:39
Author: Eoin Beatty
kfm_logo.jpg

 

The Environment Section of Kildare County Council is to attend an in committee meeting either after the Clane-Maynooth MD meeting in November or before the December meeting to outline it's current position on derelict sites within the Municipal District.

It comes following calls from Cllr. Paul Ward that the Department deliver a presentation/update to members on the derelict sites within the Municipal District at the next municipal district meeting, to include all the steps undertaken since the last presentation to tackle these particular sites and what are the next steps to be undertaken.

The motion was discussed at a meeting on Friday.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!