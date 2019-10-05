Kildare South TD Asks Minister Ross Whether Leap Cards Will Be Introduced For Commuters In South Kildare Stations.

Kildare South Fianna Fail TD Fiona O'Loughlin has asked Shane Ross, Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport if leap cards will be introduced for commuters in South County Kildare stations.

He responded by explaining that following the establishment of the National Transport Authority (NTA) in December 2009, the NTA is the statutory body with responsibility for the regulation of fares charged to passengers in respect of public transport services, provided under public service contracts and shared systems such as the Leap Card.

However he will pass on the Deputy's concerns in relation to commuters in South County Kildare stations to the NTA.

The NTA also has statutory responsibility for securing the provision of public transport services by way of public transport services contracts in respect of services that are socially necessary but commercially unviable.

Due to Dublin’s large population it is possible to achieve significant economies of scale in the operation of rail services. Accordingly, it is possible to have an urban fare zone, called the Short Hop Zone, offering discounted fares.

This type of urban fare structure is common in many major cities internationally.

The Leap Card can be used for rail travel between stations within the Short Hop Zone- this includes all stations in the Dublin area from Kilcoole to Balbriggan and Commuter Stations from Dublin City Centre to Kilcock and from Dublin Heuston to Sallins and Naas.

However, the NTA has indicated that it is not possible to offer the same discounted fares across the rest of the rail network as that would put an unsustainable financial strain on Iarnród Éireann.

Accordingly, the NTA has no immediate plans to extend the current boundaries of the Short Hop Zone around Dublin.