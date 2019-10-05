Saturday Favourites

6pm - 9pm

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare South TD Asks Minister Ross Whether Leap Cards Will Be Introduced For Commuters In South Kildare Stations.

: 10/05/2019 - 13:25
Author: Eoin Beatty
leap_card.jpg

 

Kildare South Fianna Fail TD Fiona O'Loughlin has asked Shane Ross, Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport if leap cards will be introduced for commuters in South County Kildare stations.

He responded by explaining that following the establishment of the National Transport Authority (NTA) in December 2009, the NTA is the statutory body with responsibility for the regulation of fares charged to passengers in respect of public transport services, provided under public service contracts and shared systems such as the Leap Card.

However he will pass on the Deputy's concerns in relation to commuters in South County Kildare stations to the NTA.

The NTA also has statutory responsibility for securing the provision of public transport services by way of public transport services contracts in respect of services that are socially necessary but commercially unviable.

Due to Dublin’s large population it is possible to achieve significant economies of scale in the operation of rail services. Accordingly, it is possible to have an urban fare zone, called the Short Hop Zone, offering discounted fares.

This type of urban fare structure is common in many major cities internationally.

The Leap Card can be used for rail travel between stations within the Short Hop Zone- this includes all stations in the Dublin area from Kilcoole to Balbriggan and Commuter Stations from Dublin City Centre to Kilcock and from Dublin Heuston to Sallins and Naas.

However, the NTA has indicated that it is not possible to offer the same discounted fares across the rest of the rail network as that would put an unsustainable financial strain on Iarnród Éireann.

Accordingly, the NTA has no immediate plans to extend the current boundaries of the Short Hop Zone around Dublin.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!