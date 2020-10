Public health officials have been meeting with government Ministers to discuss moving the country back into lockdown.

NPHET has recommended moving the country to level five restrictions from midnight for four weeks.

They say it's the best way to limit the spread of the virus and keep schools open.

Many in government are sceptical and the cabinet will meet later to consider it.

Political Correspondent, Sean Defoe, joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus.

File image: RollingNews