Listen: US Firm Opens European HQ In Kildare Town.

: 10/05/2020 - 15:19
Author: Ciara Plunkett
20 new jobs are being created in Kildare Town.

US firm, Simple But Needed has opened its European HQ in the town.

These are among 206 new jobs being unveiled by 7 high-growth companies from Europe and the US across Ireland today.

Kildare, Cork, Dublin and Sligo are set to benefit from the high-tech positions being brought here by the IDA.

Business Minister Leo Varadkar says there are numerous reasons why the businesses have decided to come to Ireland - including the country's corporation tax rate:

