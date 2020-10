Gardai in Newbridge have seized drugs and cash with a combined value of €46,000.

Gardai, on foot of a warrant, conducted the search of a premises on Anne Street at around 6.50pm on Saturday evening.

The found Cannabis herb valued at €40,000, Cocaine valued at €3,000 and another €3,000 in cash.

They also seized drug paraphenalia.

Investigations are continuing.