A Kildare senator says the county "cannot be penalised" with another lockdown.

Public health officials have been meeting with government Ministers on the matter this afternoon.

NPHET has recommended moving the country to level five restrictions from midnight for four weeks.

They say it's the best way to limit the spread of the virus and keep schools open.

Kildare Fianna Fáil Senator, Fiona O'Loughlin, says "Numbers in South Kildare are low, and we should not be penalised again for reckless behaviour by some. It is incumbent on every one of us to adhere to the regulations- halving our social contacts, socially distancing, washing hands and wearing a mask."

"We have to live with Covid for now, but by ensuring we all adapt these behaviours we can keep businesses, hospitality sector and schools open.

"I have contacted all Fianna Fail Ministers and the Taoiseach to give them my views,"