A probationer Garda is continuing to recover, after being assaulted in Kildare Town.

Two members were investigating the non-payment of a taxi fare on Friday night, and travelled to Ruanbeg Avenue.

A probationer garda was assaulted there at around 11.30pm.

He was hospitalised for treatment to soft tissue injuries, and discharged yesterday.

Gardai say suspects have been identified and they are following a definite line of inquiry.