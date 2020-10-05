The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

White House Press Secretary Tests Positive For Covid 19.

: 10/05/2020 - 16:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
white_house_07_08_2007_rollingnews.jpg

The White House Press Secretary has tested positive for covid 19.

Keyleigh McEnany has become the latest Trump staff member to be confirmed with the virus.

She says she has no symptoms and will work from home while in quarantine.

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!