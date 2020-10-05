Works On New Building For Monasterevin School Expected To Begin This Month.

After significant delays, works can finally begin on constructing a new building for St Paul's Secondary School in Monasterevin

Its Board of Management has been authoritised by the Dept. of Education toissue the Letter of Acceptance to the preferred bidder later today

The school has been awaiting a new building for 20 years; 18 of it's 27 classrooms are housed in prefabs

Works are expected to begin later this month, and will take around a year and a half to complete.

Kildare Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O'Loughlin says "The current school is no longer fit for purpose and has been bursting at the seams for many years now. I've been in constant contact with the school Principal Brian Bergin and I know he is a happy man today!""

Stock image: Pexels