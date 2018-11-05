K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Teap Says CervicalCheck Comments By Ex-HSE Boss "Bitter".

: 11/05/2018 - 10:50
Author: Laura Donnelly
tony_obrien_hse_bw_08_05_18_rollingnews.jpg

Former HSE boss Tony O'Brien's comments about the Cervical Check scandal have been described as "bitter".

Mr O'Brien, who stepped down as director general earlier this year, admitted in an interview yesterday that the way the HSE handled the screening controversy was a "trainwreck".

And he said Health Minister Simon Harris behaved like a "frightened little boy" in handling it.

Campaigners Vicky Phelan and Lorraine Walsh have criticised the comments.

Stephen Teap, whose wife Irene died from cervical cancer after being misdiagnosed, also thinks Tony O'Brien should take more responsibility:

newstalk1036605.mp3, by Laura Donnelly

File image: Tony O'Brien/RollingNews.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!