Listen: Teap Says CervicalCheck Comments By Ex-HSE Boss "Bitter".

Former HSE boss Tony O'Brien's comments about the Cervical Check scandal have been described as "bitter".

Mr O'Brien, who stepped down as director general earlier this year, admitted in an interview yesterday that the way the HSE handled the screening controversy was a "trainwreck".

And he said Health Minister Simon Harris behaved like a "frightened little boy" in handling it.

Campaigners Vicky Phelan and Lorraine Walsh have criticised the comments.

Stephen Teap, whose wife Irene died from cervical cancer after being misdiagnosed, also thinks Tony O'Brien should take more responsibility:

File image: Tony O'Brien/RollingNews.