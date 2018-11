Rising energy costs are being blamed on Ireland's dependency on importing fossil fuels.

Energy bills are set to rise by an average of 3 per cent after a number of providers announced price hikes for the winter.

However, a new report has found that wholesale gas prices fell by 9 per cent in October compared to the previous month.

Darragh Cassidy from Bonkers-dot-ie is urging consumers to be switch savvy.

