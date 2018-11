A bus drivers union says an attack on a driver in Kildare is symptomatic of what's happening across wider society.

Its alleged that a Bus Eireann driver in Co. Kildare was assaulted by a man who refused to pay the full fare.

The driver sustained facial and neck injuries.

Dermot O'Leary, Secretary General of the National Bus and Railworks Union, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

File image: RollingNews