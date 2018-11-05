K Drive

Man From The Midlands Jailed For 10 Years For The Repeated Rape Of His Daughter.

: 11/05/2018 - 12:44
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A 61 year old man from the Midlands has been jailed for 10 years for the repeated rape and sexual assault of his daughter over the course of a 12 year period.

43 year old Jennifer Berry has waived her right to anonymity so that Oliver Berry, of Newtown Lawns, Mullingar, can be named in the reporting of the case.

The court heard that the abuse started at their home when Ms Berry was aged 7, and that she was raped from the age of 9 until she was 19.

In a victim impact statement Ms Berry says the abuse she suffered by her father has affected every aspect of her life - but that she is able to move forward without the guilt that he'll do it to someone else.

 

 

File image: CCJ/RollingNews.

 

