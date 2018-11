The jury has begun its deliberations in the trial of a man accused of murdering his friend and dismembering his body.

Kenneth O’Brien’s remains were found scattered in differing parts of the Grand Canal in Co Kildare in January 2016.

50 year old Paul Wells Senior of Barnamore Park in Finglas, Dublin denies murdering the 33 year old.

He admits shooting him but claims it was self-defence after they struggled over a gun because he refused to kill Kenneth’s partner.

