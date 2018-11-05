Listen Live Logo

"Boycott Amazon" Is Trending In Saudi Arabia.

11/05/2018
Author: Ciara Plunkett
'Boycott Amazon' is trending in Saudi Arabia following the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

Saudis are unhappy with the Washington Post's coverage of the killing of the journalist, and are taking aim at Jeff Bezos' business interests in the Middle East.

Bezos is the founder of Amazon and purchased The Washington Post in 2013.

Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post, was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last month.

Saudis are using Twitter and local media to denounce what they described as a "media campaign" aimed at tarnishing Saudi Arabia's image.

