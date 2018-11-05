Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: It'll Be Thursday Before 1,200 Pupils May Return To School In West Dublin.

: 11/05/2018 - 16:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dept_of_education.png

It will be Thursday before 1,200 pupils can return to two West Dublin Schools.

Tyrellstown Educate Together and St. Luke’s National School both remained closed today, despite safety work to address structural issues being carried out over the mid term break.

A 3 hour meeting between school representatives and Department of Education officials took place earlier.

Only the ground floors will reopen on Thursday, meaning some students will take shuttle buses to temporary accommodation.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says the schools will be safe for students:

16mchugh.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!