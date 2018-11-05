Listen: It'll Be Thursday Before 1,200 Pupils May Return To School In West Dublin.

It will be Thursday before 1,200 pupils can return to two West Dublin Schools.

Tyrellstown Educate Together and St. Luke’s National School both remained closed today, despite safety work to address structural issues being carried out over the mid term break.

A 3 hour meeting between school representatives and Department of Education officials took place earlier.

Only the ground floors will reopen on Thursday, meaning some students will take shuttle buses to temporary accommodation.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says the schools will be safe for students: