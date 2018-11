Joaquin El Chapo Guzman goes on trial in New York today, accused of running the world's biggest drug cartel.

He is also accused of smuggling more than 155 tons of cocaine into the United States in the last 25 years.

The trial in Brooklyn, which will cost millions of dollars, is expected to last more than four months.

El Chapo has escaped prison twice - once in a laundry cart and another time - down a tunnel.

Stock image: Pexels