Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Jury In Trial Of Man Accused Of Murdering & Dismembering His Friend Retires For The Evening.

: 11/05/2018 - 17:05
Author: Ciara Plunkett
criminal_courts_of_justice_3.jpg

The jury in the trial of a Dublin man accused of murdering his friend and dismembering his body has been sent home after deliberating for three hours.

Paul Wells Senior of Barnamore Park in Finglas claims he was acting in self-defence when he shot Kenneth O’Brien in the back of the head in 2016.

He told Gardaí it happened during a fight when he told Mr. O’Brien he wouldn’t kill his girlfriend for him.

Kenneth O'Briens remains were found scattered in the Grand Canal in Co. Kildare.

The jurors have three options available to them: guilty of murder, not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter or they can acquit him.

They'll resume their deliberations tomorrow.

 

File image: CCJ/RollingNews.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!