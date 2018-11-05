Jury In Trial Of Man Accused Of Murdering & Dismembering His Friend Retires For The Evening.

The jury in the trial of a Dublin man accused of murdering his friend and dismembering his body has been sent home after deliberating for three hours.

Paul Wells Senior of Barnamore Park in Finglas claims he was acting in self-defence when he shot Kenneth O’Brien in the back of the head in 2016.

He told Gardaí it happened during a fight when he told Mr. O’Brien he wouldn’t kill his girlfriend for him.

Kenneth O'Briens remains were found scattered in the Grand Canal in Co. Kildare.

The jurors have three options available to them: guilty of murder, not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter or they can acquit him.

They'll resume their deliberations tomorrow.

File image: CCJ/RollingNews.