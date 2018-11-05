Listen: Facebook & Google Reps To Attend Commications Cttee. Meeting Today.

Representatives of Facebook and Google are expected to attend a Communications Committee meeting tomorrow.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless, is deputy chair of the committee.

It comes amid growing concerns over social media regulation and to examine the potential appointment of a Digital Safety Commissioner.

The ISPCC and CyberSafe Ireland are also attending to discuss the need for new legislation.

Chair of the Oireachtas Communications Committee, Hildegarde Naughton, says the current regulation is not good enough: