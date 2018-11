Parts of Naas may experience water supply disruption overnight.

Kildare County Council says it has detected a water-main rupture at Forenaughts Pumphouse, Naas.

It says "the majority of the area is not affected"

It notes, however, that some houses on higher ground may be experiencing pressure issues up to and including loss of supply.

A crew began repairs early, and will complete them in the morning.

