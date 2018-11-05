Listen Live Logo

Gardai Launch Appeal For Information On Man Reported Missing From Newbridge.

: 11/05/2018 - 18:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gardai have launched an appeal for information on a man reported missing from Newbridge.

35 year old Khalid Elmusbahi was last seen on the town's Main Street at around 9.30am on Wednesday, October 28th.

He is described as being 5’ 7’’, of medium build with brown eyes and tight cut black hair.

When last seen he was wearing a green tracksuit top, and green pants.
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045-440180, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
 

 

