Cannabis herb worth almost 200-thousand euro has been seized in Co. Cork.

Gardaí found drugs worth 70-thousand euro during an operation in Mallow yesterday morning, which led to the arrest of a man in his 20s.

During a follow up search at a house in Quarterstown at 9.30 last night, cannabis herb worth 125-thousand euro was seized.

The man is being detained at Mallow Garda Station, where he can be held for up to a week.