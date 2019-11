A former government minister has called for child benefit to be withheld from parents whose children are not attending school.

TD Denis Naughten says one in eight primary school children miss at least 20 days of school per year.

It comes as the Child and Family Agency Tusla launched a new initiative for the month of November to encourage better attendance.

Denis Naughten welcomes the efforts, but believes child benefit should also be used as a tool to boost attendances.

Image: Rolling News.