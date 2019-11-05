Listen: Ana Kriegel's Parents Give A Statement Outside Court.

Ana's parents Geraldine and Patrick Kriegel speaking outside court:

The two boys who murdered 14yo Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegel have been sentenced.

BOY A was sentenced to life with a review to take place after twelve years, while BOY B was handed a fifteen year sentence to be reviewed after eight.

In his lengthy judgement, Mr. J Paul McDermott described the murder of Ana Kriegel as “shocking and devastating” to her family and the wider community she grew up in, but he said it also affected people right across the country.

BOY A now accepts he killed her, but claims it wasn’t intentional, and while the judge noted he has shown some degree of regret since he was found guilty, he said he felt it was self-serving.

Mr. J McDermott accepted BOY B’s role was a lesser one, but by luring her from her home to the abandoned house in Lucan, knowing what was to happen to her, he described him as a “key actor” in the commission of the crime

