Man Charged With Murder Of Kevin Sheehy Has Also Been Charged With Endangering Lives.

A man charged with murdering an Irish boxing champion in a hit and run last July, was further charged today with endangering the lives of others on the same date.

29-year old Logan Jackson, with an address at Longford Road, Coventry, England, appeared before Limerick District Court, charged with one count of endangerment.

It is alleged he drove a vehicle dangerously, at high speed, in the direction of pedestrians, on Hyde Road, Limerick, on July 1, 2019.

The court heard Mr Jackson made no reply to the charge.

He is also charged with the murder of boxer Kevin Sheehy on the same date at the same location.

Judge Patrick Durkan remanded Mr Jackson in custody to appear again before Limerick District Court on November 12th.