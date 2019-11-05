K Drive

Listen: Dáil Suspended After Row Breaks Out.

11/05/2019
Author: Róisin Power
The Dáil was briefly suspended this afternoon after a row that's seen the Ceann Comhairle accused of attacking democracy.

People Before Profit are trying to change the Dáil rules that mean any bill from the opposition that costs money needs the approval of government.

It's led to more than 50 bills being left in parliamentary limbo, despite being passed by a majority of TDs.

However Ceann Comhairle and Kildare South TD, Sean O Fearghail has ruled Brid Smith's motion unconstitutional, leading to a row and a 10 minute suspension of the house:

