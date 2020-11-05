Record Numbers Choose Radio Listening Nationwide: Kfm Still Tops in Kildare

More people in Ireland are listening to radio, according to the latest Joint National Listenership Results, released today, for the period October 2019 to September 2020.

More people in Ireland are listening to radio than this time last year. The latest Joint National Listenership Results have been released and cover the period October 2019 to September 2020. Radio continues to dominate the audio landscape in Ireland despite increased competition from other platforms. With an increase of 38,000 year on year, 3,187,000 adults now listen to radio daily.

Chairperson of Choose Radio Gabrielle Cummins has welcomed the latest survey results “we often talk about the unique human interaction that radio provides consistently to millions of people in Ireland each day. During Covid 19, however, that reliable, trusted friend provided vital information and entertained so many of us, at times when we needed it most. The unique value that radio provides to people has really been accentuated during these exceptional times”.

She has also paid tribute to the work behind the scenes at every radio station in Ireland, highlighting that “hundreds of journalists and content creators the length and breadth of the country had to change how they delivered news and entertainment to their much-valued listeners during this pandemic. We believe our radio stations have played a key role in strengthening that community spirit which has been to the fore so much during Covid 19.”

Unlike some of its competitors, the group highlights that radio has continued to deliver important messaging promptly, has adapted easily; and at a time when every business owner is cautious about advertising spend, radio remains solid value for money.

Kfm has added another two thousand listeners daily and has a total of 88,000 Kildare listeners over the age of 15 across the week. This increase is in addition to another 2000 listeners increase in the previous survey. The research, also, reveals that Kfm listeners are staying tuned longer on a daily basis, which is a key listenership metric for advertisers.

The results confirm Kfm comfortably ahead of all stations broadcasting into county Kildare, including national and regional radio stations.

Kfm CEO Clem Ryan said: "Thanks to Kfm’s listeners for their consistent loyalty and to our great staff for their professional consistency.

Thes results are reassurance for advertisers that their brand message reaches a significantly larger Kildare audience on Kfm than through any other media."