Merchant's Quay Ireland says the number of people seeking its mental health supports increased by 11 percent last year.

The charity says the rise, to 433 people, shows there's a deeping social crisis in housing, homelessness and addiction.

A total of 11,600 people availed of Merchant's Quay services in 2019 for meals, emergency shelter and healthcare.

Chief Executive of Merchant's Quay Ireland, Paula Byrne, joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus