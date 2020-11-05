K Drive

Listen: Tánaiste Says Easing Level 5 Restrictions Early Would Undermine Progress.

05/11/2020
Ciara Plunkett
The Tánaiste says easing Covid restrictions earlier than planned would undermine the progress that's been made in stabilising the growth in positive case numbers.

Since level 5 measures came into effect, the 'R' number has dropped below 1 and the 14 day incidence rate has declined significantly.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met earlier to look at what's been achieved over the past two weeks.

Leo Varadkar says it's impossible to say what restrictions will be in place in December.

