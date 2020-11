Ireland is not immune to the discrimination that has been seen in the US and other countries, according to Dublin's Lord Mayor.

Hazel Chu says it's time to call out trolls and those who engage in racist abuse online.

She responded directly to a troll in recent days rather than ignore the tweet directed at her.

Lord Mayor Chu believes most people in Ireland want to see the abuse stamped out:

File image: Hazel Chu/RollingNews