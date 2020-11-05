K Drive

Rolls-Royce To Make 1,400 Staff Redundant.

: 05/11/2020 - 15:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Nearly 1,400 jobs are going at aircraft engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce - including in the UK.

It's part of a bigger to plan announced in May, to reduce its global workforce by 9-thousand.

The latest cuts are within civil aerospace and global facilities.

Demand has plummeted during the pandemic.

