New Covid 19 Restrictions Being Introduced In Paris.

: 05/11/2020 - 15:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
paris_eiffel_tower_purty_image.jpeg

Strict new coronavirus rules are being introduced in Paris.

Takeaways and deliveries of prepared food and alcohol will be banned between 10pm and 6am in the morning.

Other night-time restrictions have already been imposed in the French capital.

The new measures kick in tomorrow.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

