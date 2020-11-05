Listen: Dr. Maitiu Ó'Tuathail Asked To Appear Before Oireachtas Health Committee.

Dr. Maitiu Ó'Tuathail has been formally asked to appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee to answer questions about the documents leaked to him by Leo Varadkar.

Kildare North Fine Gael TD, Bernard Durkan, is a member of that committee.

The Tánaiste says he takes sole responsibility and doesn't blame anyone else for leaking a confidential doctors' agreement in April 2019.

Leo Varadkar has been under continued pressure for sharing the IMO document with the former president of the National Association of General Practitioners.

In the Dáil today, Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty accused the Tánaiste of shirking the blame.

File image: Maitiu Ó'Tuathail 09 06 2018/RollingNews