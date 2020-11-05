Listen Live Logo

Listen: Counting Of US Presidential Ballots Continues In 6 Key States.

: 05/11/2020 - 15:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
America's holding its breath for the final state counts, in what has proved to be a knife-edge presidential election.

An update from Georgia is expected in the next hour - a key battleground - with a wafer-thin margin between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

President Trump has tweeted again today calling for the count to be stopped.

Legal challenges have been filed in a number of states, alleging fraud in the counting process.

Neil O'Dowd, founder of Irish Central-dot-com, says tension is increasing as counting continues:

The US election has exposed deep differences in American society.

These people in Dublin has different views on whether events stateside would put them off visiting the country:

