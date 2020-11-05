Listen Live Logo

Man Arrested Following Seizure Of 3 Kilos Of Cannabis In Portarlington.

: 05/11/2020 - 16:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A man's being held after three kilos of cannabis worth sixty-thousand euro turned up in a Garda raid in Portarlington.

The Laois Divisional Drug Unit carried out the search yesterday evening after a tip-off.

A man in his twenties is being held in Portlaoise Garda station under the Drug Trafficking Act.

