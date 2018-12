Landlords who breach rent cap rules could soon be sanctioned.

These limits are in effect in Maynooth, Naas, Newbridge and Celbridge-Leixlip,

New proposals will be considered by the Government to fine rogue landlords who bend the rules.

New stats from Threshold show a surge in calls to the charity about rent increases.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says the laws need to be strengthened.

Stock image: Pixabay.