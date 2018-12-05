K Drive

Dr. Admits Several Instances Of Poor Professional Performance.

: 12/05/2018 - 17:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A doctor who is the subject of a fitness to practice inquiry has admitted to several instances of poor professional performance. 

A Medical Council inquiry opened earlier into allegations made against Kilkenny-based Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr. Trevor Hayes regarding the treatment of his patient Mary Bridget Minogue between 2009 and 2014. 

Ms. Minogue, from Kilkenny, who had bladder cancer, died on March 4th 2015 at the age of 70.

Dr. Hayes has admitted to poor professional performance regarding failing to adequately investigate Ms Minogue's complaint of haematuria between 2012 and 2014, and failing to refer her to urology for review. 

The inquiry has been adjourned until Friday morning, when the committee will deliver a report and hear submissions on possible sanctions.

