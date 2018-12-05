Listen Live Logo

PAC Raises Concerns About Unresolved Conflicts Within An Garda Siochána.

12/05/2018
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Public Accounts Committee says it's concerned about unresolved conflicts within the Gardaí between the internal audit service and officers in senior management. 

The PAC, on which sits Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy,  says An Garda Síochána presented conflicting evidence to the Committee about the force's payment processes, on more than one occasion.

The finding is contained in the committee's latest report.

It recommends that the Garda Commissioner ensures that governance structures are understood by all and supported at the highest levels of the force. 
 

