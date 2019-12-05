The Breakfast Show

6am - 9am
with
Darragh O'Dea

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Two Men Scheduled To Appear In Naas District Court Today, In Connection With Newbridge Incident.

: 12/05/2019 - 07:59
Author: Ciara Noble
garda_badge.jpg

Two man are scheduled to appear before Naas District Court today, in connection with an incident in Newbridge on Saturday.

Gardaí on patrol in Kildare town encountered a 04 grey Seat Ibiza on that night.

The car failed to stop for Gardaí, and drove towards Newbridge.

It entered Ballymany Mews, and four men fled from the vehicle, and gardaí.

Two men were arrested at the scene, and questioned at Newbridge Garda Station.

They were charged under the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Offences Act 2001 the Road Traffic Act 1963.

They are scheduled to appear before Naas District Court this morning.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!