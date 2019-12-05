Two Men Scheduled To Appear In Naas District Court Today, In Connection With Newbridge Incident.

Two man are scheduled to appear before Naas District Court today, in connection with an incident in Newbridge on Saturday.

Gardaí on patrol in Kildare town encountered a 04 grey Seat Ibiza on that night.

The car failed to stop for Gardaí, and drove towards Newbridge.

It entered Ballymany Mews, and four men fled from the vehicle, and gardaí.

Two men were arrested at the scene, and questioned at Newbridge Garda Station.

They were charged under the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Offences Act 2001 the Road Traffic Act 1963.

They are scheduled to appear before Naas District Court this morning.