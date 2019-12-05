The Breakfast Show

Kildare Childcare Providers To Brief TDs This Morning, At Pre-Election Event.

: 12/05/2019 - 08:01
Author: Ciara Noble


Kildare childcare providers are among those who will brief TDs at a pre-election event this morning.

Early Childhood Ireland, which has 182 members in Kildare, is hosting the focus group this morning.

TDs from both Kildare constituencies are expected to attend.

Speaking ahead of the event, Frances Byrne, Director of Policy and Advocacy at Early Childhood Ireland, said, "We are very proud to welcome our Kildare members to Dublin for this important event. Ahead of an expected election next year, this is a vital opportunity for Kildare TDs to hear directly from our members about their experiences in delivering quality early years supports to local families and communities."

