A man is due in court today, having been charged in connection with "a number" of burglaries in the Monasterevin area last week.

Gardaí conducted a search of a home last Thursday, and "seized property believed to be stolen."

A man in his 20s was arrested on Friday, and questions at Kildare Town Garda Station.

He was charged, and is scheduled to appear before Portlaoise District Court later today.