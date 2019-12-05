Sr. Consilio & Cuan Mhuire To Receive Oireachtas Human Dignity Award, At Leinster House This Morning.

Kildare's Sr. Consilio Fitzgerald, and Cuan Mhuire, are to receive their 5th Oireachtas Human Dignity Award for 'special contribution to Irish life', today.

Sr. Consilio founded Cuan Mhuire in a small room in the Convent of Mercy in Athy, 53 years ago.

She was moved by the plight of the ‘men of the road’ who came to seek a night’s lodgings in St Vincent’s Hospital, Athy, where she was working.

To cope with the growing numbers seeking her assistance, she soon opened a facility in the convent’s dairy.

Today, there are five treatment centres around Ireland, including a women-only facility in Cork, as well as seven transition facilities throughout the country.

The Human Dignity Award is presented annually by the Oireachtas Human Dignity Group, to a person, or group, for exemplary commitment to the promotion of human dignity.

The award will be bestowed at Leinster House this morning.