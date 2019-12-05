The Breakfast Show

Sr. Consilio & Cuan Mhuire To Receive Oireachtas Human Dignity Award, At Leinster House This Morning.

: 12/05/2019 - 08:06
Author: Ciara Noble
sr_consilio_via_cuan_mhuire.jpg

Kildare's Sr. Consilio Fitzgerald, and Cuan Mhuire, are to receive their 5th Oireachtas Human Dignity Award for 'special contribution to Irish life', today.

Sr. Consilio founded Cuan Mhuire in a small room in the Convent of Mercy in Athy, 53 years ago.

She was moved by the plight of the ‘men of the road’ who came to seek a night’s lodgings in St Vincent’s Hospital, Athy, where she was working.

To cope with the growing numbers seeking her assistance, she soon opened a facility in the convent’s dairy.

Today, there are five treatment centres around Ireland, including a women-only facility in Cork, as well as seven transition facilities throughout the country.

The Human Dignity Award is presented annually by the Oireachtas Human Dignity Group, to a person, or group, for exemplary commitment to the promotion of human dignity.

The award will be bestowed at Leinster House this morning.

