35% Of Ireland's Commercial Property Owned By Investment Funds.

: 12/05/2019 - 11:00
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Central Bank says 35 percent of commercial property in Ireland is now owned by investment funds.

A review is ongoing to better understand who owns what.

Sinn Féin's Finance Spokesman Pearse Doherty says it's a worrying trend.

 

 

