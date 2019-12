There's been an increase of over 40 per cent in the number of homeless children being helped by the Simon Communities.

Its annual report shows it worked with more than 16,500 people in 2018 - an increase of a quarter on the previous year.

The number of children it supported jumped from 3,700 in 2017 to 5,300 in 2018.

Adrian O'Reilly, from Dublin Simon, says it can be devastating for families to lose their home