KFM Inviting You To Give The Gift Of Reading This Christmas.

This Christmas KFM Radio is teaming up with St. Vincent de Paul's WordPower Initiative, Kildare County Council & Wicklow County Council libraries, to supply brand new books to children.

SVP WordPower scheme will distribute brand new books, "to encourage children in the families we visit to begin enjoying books early and all the benefits that brings, including supporting children to be school ready."

KFM Radio is inviting you to donate brand new children's & teenage targeted books to any Kildare or Wicklow County Council library near you. Book vouchers & tokens are accepted & also greatly appreciated.

Book suggestion lists are available here.

All donations will be collected from Kildare County Council & Wicklow County Council libraries, on the 23rd of December.