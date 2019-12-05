Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Air New Zealand Trials Edible Coffee Cup.

: 12/05/2019 - 13:01
Author: Ciara Plunkett
coffee_mug_of_and_plate_of_chocs.jpeg

An airline is trialling an edible coffee cup, made of biscuit, which is vanilla flavoured and leak-proof.

Air New Zealand says it can also double as a dessert bowl.

The company was previously using compostable, plant-based cups, but wanted to remove them from landfill.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!