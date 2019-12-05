Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Gardai Investigate Whether Kildare Man Was Murdered Following Altercation.

: 12/05/2019 - 13:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
trevor_deely.jpg

Gardai are investigating claims by a new witnesses that Kildare man, Trevor Deely, was murdered after an altercation.

Trevor disappeared after a night out in Dublin city centre on December 8th, 2000.

Trevor, who worked at Bank of Ireland, had been attending the staff Christmas party and called in to the BOI office at Baggot Street, briefly, before leaving .

In 2017, Gardai released CCTV footage, in which a man was noted  speaking to Trevor before he entered the office.

He was last seen on CCTV, walking across Baggot Street Bridge towards Haddington Road at 4.14am.

The Irish Independent reports that Gardai, as a result of information from this witness, are investigating whether Mr. Deely become embroiled in an altercation with a criminal gang.

The witness is described by a senior Garda source, speaking to the Irish Independent as "highly significant".

This Sunday marks the 19th anniversary of Trevor's disappearance.

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!