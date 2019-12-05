Gardai Investigate Whether Kildare Man Was Murdered Following Altercation.

Gardai are investigating claims by a new witnesses that Kildare man, Trevor Deely, was murdered after an altercation.

Trevor disappeared after a night out in Dublin city centre on December 8th, 2000.

Trevor, who worked at Bank of Ireland, had been attending the staff Christmas party and called in to the BOI office at Baggot Street, briefly, before leaving .

In 2017, Gardai released CCTV footage, in which a man was noted speaking to Trevor before he entered the office.

He was last seen on CCTV, walking across Baggot Street Bridge towards Haddington Road at 4.14am.

The Irish Independent reports that Gardai, as a result of information from this witness, are investigating whether Mr. Deely become embroiled in an altercation with a criminal gang.

The witness is described by a senior Garda source, speaking to the Irish Independent as "highly significant".

This Sunday marks the 19th anniversary of Trevor's disappearance.