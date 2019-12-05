K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Farmers Continue Protest Outside Aldi Distrubition Hub In Naas.

: 12/05/2019 - 15:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
9885_protests.jpg

A blockade is continuing by beef farmers outside Aldi's main distribution centre in Naas.

The German retailer says it received no request for engagement from the Irish Farmers' Association, before around 50 members began blocking trucks from accessing its facility this morning.

The 12-hour picket is being staged to demand immediate beef price increases, to bring them in line with the UK and EU.

Farmers are warning of further action before Christmas.

These protesting farmers say they've been left with no choice:

thursvox.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

5/12/2019 Farmers Protests, Aldi distribution centre in Naas. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!