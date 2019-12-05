Listen: Farmers Continue Protest Outside Aldi Distrubition Hub In Naas.

A blockade is continuing by beef farmers outside Aldi's main distribution centre in Naas.

The German retailer says it received no request for engagement from the Irish Farmers' Association, before around 50 members began blocking trucks from accessing its facility this morning.

The 12-hour picket is being staged to demand immediate beef price increases, to bring them in line with the UK and EU.

Farmers are warning of further action before Christmas.

These protesting farmers say they've been left with no choice:

5/12/2019 Farmers Protests, Aldi distribution centre in Naas. Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie